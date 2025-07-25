Two Matches Announced For TAKAYAMANIA EMPIRE IV

Two new matches have been announced for TAKAYAMANIA EMPIRE IV. The show has announced the following bouts for the show, which takes place on September 3rd and will the the fourth iteration of the benefit show for Yoshihiro Takayama, who was paralyzed following an injury in 2017:

* Daiki Nagai vs. Shota Kofuji

* Chihiro Hashimoto and Yu vs. Hiroyo Matsumoto and Yurika Oka

Previously announced was the main event of a tag team match featuring Minoru Suzuki, Katsuyori Shibata, Naomichi Marufuji, and KENTA. The partner pairings will be decided by Takayama on the night of the show.

In addition, Kazuo Yamazaki, Kenta Kobashi, Sanshiro Takagi, Meiko Satomura have been announced as special guests for the show, which will broadcast live without charge on ABEMA.