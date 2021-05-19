wrestling / News

Two Matches Announced For Tomorrow Night’s Impact Wrestling

May 19, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has announced two matches for tomorrow night’s episode on AXS TV, which already includes a tag team title match. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Impact Wrestling Tag Team Titles: FinJuice (c) vs. Ace Austin & Madman Fulton
* Rohit Raju vs. Jake Something
* Tenille Dashwood vs. Kiera Hogan

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact Wrestling, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading