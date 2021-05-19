wrestling / News
Two Matches Announced For Tomorrow Night’s Impact Wrestling
May 19, 2021 | Posted by
Impact Wrestling has announced two matches for tomorrow night’s episode on AXS TV, which already includes a tag team title match. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Impact Wrestling Tag Team Titles: FinJuice (c) vs. Ace Austin & Madman Fulton
* Rohit Raju vs. Jake Something
* Tenille Dashwood vs. Kiera Hogan
.@HoganKnowsBest3 faces @TenilleDashwood THURSDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/HZ3GprVS0a
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 18, 2021
.@HakimZane faces @JakeSomething_ THURSDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/6RMiN03PMa
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 19, 2021
