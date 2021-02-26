Two Matches Announced For Tonight’s 205 Live

WWE has announced two matches for tonight’s 205 Live, as Mansoor and Curt Stallion team against Ever-Rise while August Grey battles Tony Nese.

After three different iterations of “Bolly-Rise” combined to go 0-3 over the last three weeks, Ever-Rise are looking to get back in the win column without the assistance of The Bollywood Boyz.

Accomplishing such a feat will be much easier said that done, however, as they’ll tangle with Mansoor and Curt Stallion, who were each part of the quartet that dealt “Bolly-Rise” a loss in last week’s Eight-Man Tag Team Match.

Mansoor enters tonight’s bout with his undefeated record intact, while Stallion came within an eyelash of winning the NXT Cruiserweight Champion from Santos Escobar and also scored the winning pinfall last week against “Bolly-Rise.”

August Grey had a rough night on last week’s 205 Live, as he caught a pre-match beatdown in the backstage area when Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari suddenly ambushed him during an interview. And right when he appeared to be closing in on a victory against Daivari Dinero later that evening, The Premier Athlete interfered to tee up his comrade for a controversial win.

Can The Life of the Party somehow overcome the odds this week?

