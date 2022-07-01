Two Matches Announced For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown

WWE has announced two matches for tonight’s episode of Smackdown, the final show before Money in the Bank tomorrow night. The first will feature the New Day taking on the Viking Raiders. Meanwhile, six women involved in the Money in the Bank ladder match will face off, with Raquel Rodriguez, Lacey Evans & Shotzi vs. Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan and Asuka.

Who will walk out of the Six-Woman Tag Team Match with a huge win? Can the members of the teams co-exist one day before it will be every woman for herself in the out-of-control showdown for future glory? Get ready for the Battle of the Brands, this Friday at 8/7 C on FOX!

Can The New Day stop the scrouge of the returning Erik & Ivar before it even gets started? Don’t miss all the action of SmackDown, this Friday at 8/7 C on FOX.