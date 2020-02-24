Two Matches Announced For WWE Raw

– WWE announced the following matches for tonight’s WWE Raw:

* Aleister Black vs. Erick Rowan

Last week, Aleister Black overcame the monstrous Erick Rowan in decisive fashion, narrowly escaping the Iron Claw and dropping Rowan with a pair of Black Masses. WWE.com has now learned that The Dutch Destroyer will once again go head-to-head with Rowan in a rematch. Will Black reign supreme two weeks in a row? Or can Rowan redeem himself en route to the turbulent Tuwaiq Trophy Gauntlet Match at WWE Super ShowDown this Thursday?

* Humberto Carrillo vs. Angel Garza

For Angel Garza, the momentum is strong and the ceiling seems to be nowhere in sight, whether that means stealing a kiss from a member of the WWE Universe or teaming with the likes of Bobby Lashley to overcome Humberto Carrillo & Rusev in a furiously paced battle last week on Raw. But, will his winning ways continue later tonight when Garza takes on his cousin Carrillo one-on-one for the first time on Monday Night Raw?

Also set for WWE Raw is an appearance by Brock Lesnar.

