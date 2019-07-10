wrestling / News

Two Matches Announced For Next Week’s NXT UK

July 10, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT UK 7-17-19

– WWE has set two matches for next week’s episode of NXT UK. As you can see by the below tweets, Mark Andrews will battle Kassius Ohno while Xia Brookside will take on Jinny.

NXT UK airs next Wednesday on WWE Network. Our report of this week’s show is here.

