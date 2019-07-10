wrestling / News
Two Matches Announced For Next Week’s NXT UK
July 10, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE has set two matches for next week’s episode of NXT UK. As you can see by the below tweets, Mark Andrews will battle Kassius Ohno while Xia Brookside will take on Jinny.
NXT UK airs next Wednesday on WWE Network. Our report of this week’s show is here.
.@MandrewsJunior takes on @KassiusOhno NEXT WEEK on #NXTUK! pic.twitter.com/vAETUIvnwH
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) July 10, 2019
"#TheFashionista is nothing but a coward."@XiaBrooksideWWE can't wait to get her hands on @JinnyCouture next week on #NXTUK! pic.twitter.com/Dr1CHmUxhN
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) July 10, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Nick Jackson Doesn’t Think CM Punk Wants To Join AEW, Matt Jackson Says PAC Is Coming Eventually
- Jim Ross Recalls Coming Up With Steve Austin’s Texas Rattlesnake Name, Convincing Austin to Turn Babyface
- Eric Bischoff On Whether Goldberg Was Made to Look Like Steve Austin, Where His Look Came From
- Booker T on Withdrawal From Starrcast III, Says Conrad Thompson Never Told Him It Was Starrcast, Claims WWE Had ‘Zero’ to Do With It