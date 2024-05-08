wrestling / News
Two Matches Announced For Next Week’s NWA Powerrr
May 8, 2024
The NWA has announced the first matches for next week’s episode of Powerrr. The company has announced the following matches for next week’s show, which airs on The CW App:
* Crockett Cup Play-In Match: The Heavenly Butterflies (vs. The Cheese & Mike Orlando
* The Spectaculars 2.0 vs. TBA
