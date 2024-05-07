wrestling / News
Two Matches Announced For This Week’s TNA Impact
TNA has announced a couple of matches for this week’s episode of Impact. The company announced Jonathan Gresham in action and Speedball Mountain vs. ABC for Thursday’s show, which will feature the fallout from last Friday’s Under Siege PPV. The winning team of the tag team match will then compete to determine the #1 contender to Mustafa Ali’s X-Division Championship.
Impact airs Thursday night on AXS TV and Ultimate Insiders on YouTube.
Don't miss #TNAiMPACT this THURSDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV! #ABC takes on #SpeedballMountain, with the winning team battling it out for the #1 Contender spot for the X Division Championship! @The_Ace_Austin @DashingChrisBey @SpeedballBailey @trentseven pic.twitter.com/foalKuAJ0n
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) May 7, 2024
Catch @TheJonGresham in action this THURSDAY at 8/7c on #TNAiMPACT! pic.twitter.com/EXqOoxItc3
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) May 7, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Responds to Dax Harwood Calling Him a ‘Stalker’ On Twitter, Says FTR Failed In WWE
- Fumi Saito Calls Kenny Omega’s Rossy Ogawa Comments ‘Baseless,’ Denies Ogawa Sought $30K Per STARDOM Star For AEW
- Hulk Hogan Shares The Greatest Part Of His Wrestling Career
- Piesonas Co-Owner Says It Was Clear As To Why Ric Flair Being Was Asked To Leave Restaurant