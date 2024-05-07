Two Matches Announced For This Week’s TNA Impact

TNA has announced a couple of matches for this week’s episode of Impact. The company announced Jonathan Gresham in action and Speedball Mountain vs. ABC for Thursday’s show, which will feature the fallout from last Friday’s Under Siege PPV. The winning team of the tag team match will then compete to determine the #1 contender to Mustafa Ali’s X-Division Championship.

Impact airs Thursday night on AXS TV and Ultimate Insiders on YouTube.