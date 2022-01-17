Two Matches Announced For Tonight’s WWE Raw

WWE has announced two matches for tonight’s episode of Raw. As announced via Sarah Schreiber on Monday, Seth Rollins will take on Bobby Lashley while Doudrop and Becky Lynch will team up against Liv Morgan and Bianca Belair.

WWE’s preview of the matches are as follows:

Bobby Lashley battles Seth “Freakin” Rollins

Still fuming over the disrespectful comments he endured from WWE Champion Brock Lesnar last week that he was a wannabe, an irate Bobby Lashley now sets his sights on Seth “Freakin” Rollins in a one-on-one showdown on Raw.

The Visionary returns to Monday night after coming face-to-face with his Royal Rumble opponent, Universal Champion Roman Reigns, on SmackDown. Although he was able to duck and dodge his way of an attempted from The Bloodline, will be be able to withstand the fury of The All Mighty?

Bianca Belair & Liv Morgan team up to battle Becky Lynch & Doudrop

It’s time to see who can co-exist.

Just one week removed from earning a Raw Women’s Championship opportunity at Royal Rumble, Doudrop will team up with the titleholder, Becky Lynch, to take on Bianca Belair & Liv Morgan tonight on Raw.

Will Big Time Becks and her next challenger be able to work as a team? Will The EST of WWE and Morgan even be on the same page?

Find out live tonight on Raw at 8/7 C on USA!