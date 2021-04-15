wrestling / News
Two Matches Announced For Next Week’s NXT UK
WWE has announced two matches for next week’s episode of NXT UK. The company announced following this week’s episode that Moustache Mountain will team up against Sha Samuels and Noam Dar, while Eddie Dennis will take on Joe Coffey.
NXT airs next Thursday on Peacock in the US and WWE Network everywhere else.
MOUSTACHE MOUNTAIN IS BACK!#NXTUK pic.twitter.com/dS5ZFU2wHN
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) April 15, 2021
"Those boys play checkers… we play chess." – @NoamDar
The Supernova Sensation & @Shasamuels battle Moustache Mountain next Thursday on #NXTUK! pic.twitter.com/TxlOYVMTq8
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) April 15, 2021
NEXT WEEK on #NXTUK@EddieDennis1986 goes one-on-one with @Joe_Coffey! pic.twitter.com/piV6fn2SLs
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) April 15, 2021
