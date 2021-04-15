wrestling / News

Two Matches Announced For Next Week’s NXT UK

April 15, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT UK

WWE has announced two matches for next week’s episode of NXT UK. The company announced following this week’s episode that Moustache Mountain will team up against Sha Samuels and Noam Dar, while Eddie Dennis will take on Joe Coffey.

NXT airs next Thursday on Peacock in the US and WWE Network everywhere else.

Jeremy Thomas

