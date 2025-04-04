Two More Matches Confirmed For AEW Dynasty

AEW has confirmed two more matches for AEW Dynasty. Tony Khan officially confirmed on Thursday that Chris Jericho defending his ROH World Title in a Title vs. Mask match against Bandido and Kyle Fletcher vs. Mark Briscoe are set for the show.

You can see the updated card below for the show, which takes place on April 6th and airs live on PPV:

* AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. Swerve Strickland

* AEW International Championship Match: Kenny Omega vs. Mike Bailey vs. Ricochet

* AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Toni Storm vs. Megan Bayne

* AEW World Trios Championship Match: Death Riders vs. Rated FTR

* AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: The Hurt Syndicate vs. Big Bill & Bryan Keith

* AEW TNT Championship No Time Limit, No Outside Interference Match: Daniel Garcia vs. Adam Cole

* ROH World Championship Mask vs. Title Match: Chris Jericho vs. Bandido

* Men’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament Match: Will Ospreay vs. Kevin Knight

* Women’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament Match: Mercedes Mone vs. Julia Hart

* Men’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament Match: Kyle Fletcher vs. Mark Briscoe

This Sunday, April 6

Philadelphia, PA#AEWDynasty ppv ROH World Title vs Mask@IAmJericho vs @bandidowrestler Bandido has accepted the challenge and he will risk his mask vs the title of his vicious rival, the ROH World Champion Chris Jericho at AEW Dynasty on ppv THIS SUNDAY! pic.twitter.com/61BWSOuvWf — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) April 4, 2025