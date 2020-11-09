wrestling / News
Two Matches Confirmed For NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15 Night One
NJPW has set a couple of matches for the first night of Wrestle Kingdom 15. The company announced that Tetsuya Naito will defend the IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Championships against Kota Ibushi on the first night of the event, while Kazuchika Okada will take on Will Ospreay.
Naito’s match with Ibushi will determine who goes on to face Jay White on Night Two of the event. White’s shot at the titles was made official at the press conference about the show on Sunday morning.
Wrestle Kingdom 15 takes place January 4th & 5th of 2021.
