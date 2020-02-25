wrestling / News
Two Matches, Edge Update Announced For Next Week’s Raw
WWE has set a couple of matches and an update on Edge’s medical condition for next week’s episode of Raw. WWE announced on Monday night that Aleister Black will take on AJ Styles while Rey Mysterio and Humberto Carrillo will take on Angel Garza and Andrade at the show.
Additionally, Beth Phoenix will appear on Raw to given an update on Edge’s medical condition after he was attacked by Randy Orton last month on the Raw after the Royal Rumble.
Raw takes place in Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York and airs live on USA Network.
