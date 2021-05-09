wrestling / News
Two Matches Announced For Monday’s WWE Raw
WWE has added a couple of matches to the card for this week’s Raw. The company announced The New Day and R-K-Bro vs. the team of AJ Styles, Omos, Jaxson Ryker & Elias on Sunday. Also set was a six-woman tag team match with Asuka, Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke vs. Charlotte Flair, Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler.
The announcements read:
The New Day team up with R-K-Bro against AJ Styles, Omos, Jaxson Ryker & Elias
Payback will be up for grabs when four of Raw’s most impressive tandems share the ring this Monday night.
The New Day & R-K-Bro will band together to face the Raw Tag Team Champions AJ Styles & Omos, as well as Jaxson Ryker & Elias. The New Day fell short in their bid to reclaim tag team gold last week against The Phenomenal One & his own personal colossus. The team of Randy Orton & Riddle secured their second straight win in as many tries with an emphatic defeat of Ryker & Elias.
Catch the massive Eight-Man Tag Team Match this Monday at 8/7 C on USA Network!
Asuka, Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke to battle Charlotte Flair, Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler
A pair of rivalries converge as Asuka joins forces with Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke against Charlotte Flair, Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler in a Six-Woman Tag Team Match.
The Empress and The Queen will be less than a week away from their Raw Women’s Championship Triple Threat Match that also includes titleholder Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania Backlash. Also, Rose & Brooke have been on a crusade of pranks to embarrass the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions but will now have to share the ring with the imposing duo.
Don’t miss the hard-hitting clash this Monday at 8/7 C on USA Network!
