Two Matches Announced For Monday’s Episode of WWE RAW

In a post on Twitter, Adam Pearce announced two more matches for Monday’s episode of WWE RAW on the USA Network. American Made will take on Alpha Academy. Meanwhile, Carlito battles Damian Priest. Here’s the updated lineup:

* 2 Out of 3 Falls for WWE Intercontinental Championship: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Sami Zayn

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship #1 Contenders Match: Kairi Sane & IYO SKY vs. Zoey Stark & Shayna Baszler

* American Made vs. Alpha Academy

* Carlito vs. Damian Priest

* Randy Orton to appear

* Rhea Ripley will kick off the show