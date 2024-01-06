wrestling / News

Two Matches Announced For Monday’s WWE RAW

January 6, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Monday Night Raw Logo, Nick Khan Image Credit: WWE

In a video posted to Twitter, general manager Adam Pearce announced two more matches for Monday’s episode of WWE RAW. JD McDonagh will face The Miz while Kofi Kingston will wrestle Ludwig Kaiser. Here’s the updated lineup:

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Katana Chance & Kayden Carter (c) vs. Chelsea Green & Piper Niven
* Cody Rhodes vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
* Finn Balor vs. Tommaso Ciampa
* JD McDonagh vs. The Miz
* Kofi Kingston vs. Ludwig Kaiser
* CM Punk returns

