wrestling / News
Two Matches Added To Next Week’s Episode of WWE NXT
WWE has announced two more matches for next week’s episode of NXT, including Carmelo Hayes vs. Joe Gacy and a gauntlet match. In the latter, Ridge Holland will take on Gallus. Here’s the updated lineup:
* NXT Tag Team Championships: The Family (Tony D’Angelo & Channing ‘Stacks’ Lorenzo) (c) vs. Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin
* Gauntlet Match: Ridge Holland vs. Gallus
* Noam Dar & Oro Mensah vs. Von Wagner & Mr. Stone
* Kiana James vs. Brinley Reece
* Adriana Rizzo vs. Jaida Parker
* Carmelo Hayes vs. Joe Gacy
🚨 🚨 🚨
After what happened when NXT went off the air, @JoeGacy will go one-on-one with @Carmelo_WWE THIS TUESDAY on #WWENXT!
📺 8/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/aBUZOQbcB4
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 10, 2024
Ask and you shall receive…@RidgeWWE will take on #Gallus in a Gauntlet Match THIS TUESDAY on #WWENXT!
📺 8/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/0mb0Agua07
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 10, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Jeff Jarrett Thinks Vince McMahon Allegations Are The Biggest PR Issue In Wrestling History
- Ted DiBiase On Rick Rude & Honky Tonk Man’s Mic Skills, Who Had The Best Working Punch
- Seth Rollins Says The Rock Inserting Himself Into WrestleMania ‘Feels Pretty Gross’
- The Rock Weighs In On Ava Getting Death Threats Over WrestleMania Storyline