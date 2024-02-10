wrestling / News

Two Matches Added To Next Week’s Episode of WWE NXT

February 10, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE NXT Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced two more matches for next week’s episode of NXT, including Carmelo Hayes vs. Joe Gacy and a gauntlet match. In the latter, Ridge Holland will take on Gallus. Here’s the updated lineup:

* NXT Tag Team Championships: The Family (Tony D’Angelo & Channing ‘Stacks’ Lorenzo) (c) vs. Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin
* Gauntlet Match: Ridge Holland vs. Gallus
* Noam Dar & Oro Mensah vs. Von Wagner & Mr. Stone
* Kiana James vs. Brinley Reece
* Adriana Rizzo vs. Jaida Parker
* Carmelo Hayes vs. Joe Gacy

