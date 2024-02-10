Two Matches Added To Next Week’s Episode of WWE NXT

WWE has announced two more matches for next week’s episode of NXT, including Carmelo Hayes vs. Joe Gacy and a gauntlet match. In the latter, Ridge Holland will take on Gallus. Here’s the updated lineup:

* NXT Tag Team Championships: The Family (Tony D’Angelo & Channing ‘Stacks’ Lorenzo) (c) vs. Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin

* Gauntlet Match: Ridge Holland vs. Gallus

* Noam Dar & Oro Mensah vs. Von Wagner & Mr. Stone

* Kiana James vs. Brinley Reece

* Adriana Rizzo vs. Jaida Parker

* Carmelo Hayes vs. Joe Gacy

🚨 🚨 🚨 After what happened when NXT went off the air, @JoeGacy will go one-on-one with @Carmelo_WWE THIS TUESDAY on #WWENXT! 📺 8/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/aBUZOQbcB4 — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 10, 2024