Two Matches Made Official For AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door

AEW has made two of their matches official for AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door 2024. The company announced on Monday that Jon Moxley vs. Testuya Naito for the IWGP World Championship and Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Orange Cassidy are now set for the show.

Both matches were set up at NJPW Dominion on Sunday, but were not officially announced until today. The updated card for the PPV, which airs on June 30th from Long Island, New York, is:

* AEW World Championship Match: Swerve Strickland vs. Will Ospreay

* IWGP World Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. Testuya Naito

* AEW TBS Championship & NJPW Strong Women’s Championship Match: Mercedes Mone vs. Stephanie Vaquer

* AEW Women’s Championship Match: Toni Storm vs. Mina Shirakawa

* TNT Championship Ladder Match: Konosuke Takeshita vs. Mark Briscoe vs. More TBD

* Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Orange Cassidy.