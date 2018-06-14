Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Various News: Two Matches Official For Next Week’s NXT TV, Impact Stars Heading to Australia, Impact Updates on McKenzie Mitchell & Alicia Atout

June 14, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
NXT TV 620.18

– The following matches are set for next week’s edition of NXT TV. They will be taped prior to Saturday’s NXT Takeover: Chicago event…

* Dakota Kai vs. Bianca Belair
* TM61 vs. The War Raiders

– According to PWinsider.com, McKenzie Mitchell will be appearing on tapings in the United States going forward. Alicia Atout will be the backstage interviewer when Impact tapes from Canada.

– Several Impact Wrestling stars will be working for World Series Wrestling in Australia later this month…

article topics :

Alicia Atout, Impact Wrestling, McKenzie Mitchell, WWE NXT, Larry Csonka

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading