Two Matches & Segment Set For Next Week’s NXT UK

April 8, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT UK

WWE has announced two matches and a Supernova Sessions segment for next week’s episode of NXT UK. WWE announced that Noam Dar will host Gallus on the talk show segment next week, while the following matches will take place:

* Amir Jordan vs. Kenny Williams
* Nathan Frazer vs. Saxon Huxley

NXT UK airs next Thursday on Peacock in the US and WWE Network elsewhere.

