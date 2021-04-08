wrestling / News
Two Matches & Segment Set For Next Week’s NXT UK
WWE has announced two matches and a Supernova Sessions segment for next week’s episode of NXT UK. WWE announced that Noam Dar will host Gallus on the talk show segment next week, while the following matches will take place:
* Amir Jordan vs. Kenny Williams
* Nathan Frazer vs. Saxon Huxley
NXT UK airs next Thursday on Peacock in the US and WWE Network elsewhere.
Former best friends and tag team partners collide next week on #NXTUK as @iamamirjordan goes one-on-one with the remorseless @KennyWilliamsUK!#NXTUKPrelude pic.twitter.com/Sv9rQhfhJq
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) April 8, 2021
The mighty impressive @WWEFrazer returns to action next week on #NXTUK against the unhinged @SaxonHuxleyUK!#NXTUKPrelude pic.twitter.com/ygWPWd60nn
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) April 8, 2021
Well well well, #GALLUS will join @NoamDar on Sprnva Sessions next week on #NXTUK!
Will #SupernovaSessions personal security @Shasamuels be there? 👀 pic.twitter.com/FhFUoQbnGi
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) April 8, 2021
