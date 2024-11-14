wrestling / News
Two Matches Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
November 13, 2024 | Posted by
Orange Cassidy vs. Wheeler Yuta and more are set for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW announced on this week’s episode of Dynamite that the following matches are set for next week’s show, which airs Wednesday night on TBS:
* Orange Cassidy vs. Wheeler Yuta
* Claudio Castagnoli vs. Darby Allin
