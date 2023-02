AEW Rampage airs at an earlier time slot next week, and two matches have been announced for the show. It was announced on tonight’s Rampage that the following bouts will take place next week.

Rampage airs on TBS at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT due to the NBA All-Star Weeekend.

* Swerve Strickland vs. Dustin Rhodes

* Ricky Starks vs. Daniel Garcia