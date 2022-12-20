Two Matches Set For First WWE Raw of 2023

WWE has announced two championship matches for the first Raw of the year. Tonight’s episode saw the company announce that Alexa Bliss will get her Raw Women’s Championship match against Bianca Belair on the January 2nd Raw. It was also announced that Austin Theory will defend the WWE United States Championship against Seth Rollins on the same show.

Bliss did a sitdown interview alongside Belair this week where she talked about how she was broken after her association with Bray Wyatt and that she needed a long time to put herself back together by virtue of her partnership with Belair and Asuka. She said that Belair should take her seriously as a threat before attacking her.

The matches are the first two announced for the episode.