Two Matches Set For Next Week’s AEW Rampage
AEW has set two new bouts for next week’s episode of AEW Rampage. On Friday night’s show, the following matches were announced for next week:
* Adam Cole vs. John Silver
* AEW TBS Women’s Championship Tournament Match: The Bunny vs. Red Velvet
Rampage airs next Friday on TNT.
#AEWRampage is LIVE on TNT next Friday (11/5) at 10/9c from St. Louis:
-TBS Women’s Championship Tournament: #TheBunny (@AllieWrestling) v @Thee_Red_Velvet
–@AdamColePro v @SilverNumber1
🎟 – https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq pic.twitter.com/SKxcyRpuYn
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 30, 2021
I’ve made it official, next week John @SilverNumber1 vs. @AdamColePro on #AEWRampage LIVE from St. Louis on @TNTdrama! Next Friday, Rampage will be All About the Budge!
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 30, 2021
