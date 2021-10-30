wrestling / News

Two Matches Set For Next Week’s AEW Rampage

October 29, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Rampage 10-29-21

AEW has set two new bouts for next week’s episode of AEW Rampage. On Friday night’s show, the following matches were announced for next week:

* Adam Cole vs. John Silver
* AEW TBS Women’s Championship Tournament Match: The Bunny vs. Red Velvet

Rampage airs next Friday on TNT.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Rampage, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading