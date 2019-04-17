wrestling / News
Two Matches Set For Next Week’s Episode of NXT UK
April 17, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE has announced two matches to take place on next week’s episode of NXT UK. As you can see below, Kassius Ohno will take on Ligero while Moustache Mountain will face off with Flash Morgan Webster and Mark Andrews.
The show airs next Wednesday at 3 PM ET on the WWE Network.
NEXT WEEK… #NXTUK
🇬🇧 #MoustacheMountain goes toe-to-toe with @Flash_Morgan & @MandrewsJunior
🇬🇧 @KassiusOhno squares off against @Ligero1 pic.twitter.com/lB6WZk1TLW
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) April 17, 2019
