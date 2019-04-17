wrestling / News

Two Matches Set For Next Week’s Episode of NXT UK

April 17, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT UK 4-17-19

– WWE has announced two matches to take place on next week’s episode of NXT UK. As you can see below, Kassius Ohno will take on Ligero while Moustache Mountain will face off with Flash Morgan Webster and Mark Andrews.

The show airs next Wednesday at 3 PM ET on the WWE Network.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NXT UK, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading