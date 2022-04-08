wrestling / News

Two Matches Set For Next Week’s Episode of WWE NXT UK

April 8, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE NXT UK Logo Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced two matches for next week’s episode of NXT UK which includes a tag team match featuring Gallus. That team will take on Jack Starz and Dave Mastiff. Meanwhile, A-Kid will go one on one with Teoman.

As noted yesterday the April 21st episode in two weeks will feature Moustache Mountain vs. Oliver Carter & Ashton Smith in a two-out-of-three falls match for the NXT UK tag team titles.

