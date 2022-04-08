wrestling / News
Two Matches Set For Next Week’s Episode of WWE NXT UK
WWE has announced two matches for next week’s episode of NXT UK which includes a tag team match featuring Gallus. That team will take on Jack Starz and Dave Mastiff. Meanwhile, A-Kid will go one on one with Teoman.
As noted yesterday the April 21st episode in two weeks will feature Moustache Mountain vs. Oliver Carter & Ashton Smith in a two-out-of-three falls match for the NXT UK tag team titles.
.@AKidWrestler is frustrated with @TeomanWWE and #DieFamilie following his tag team loss and plans to show Teoman what a true leader looks like. #NXTUK pic.twitter.com/i4RQgMyua1
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) March 24, 2022
Following another win for #DieFamilie, @TeomanWWE’s eye sees another showdown with @AKidWrestler in order to restore his honor and respect. #NXTUK pic.twitter.com/jjYP6OU08E
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) March 24, 2022
.@TeomanWWE, @RohanRajaWWE and #CharlieDempsey toast to their recent successes and look forward to their continued dominance against opponents like @AKidWrestler. #NXTUK pic.twitter.com/bvkSTz0fzw
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) April 7, 2022