Two Matches Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

January 26, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The Bullet Club will be in action on next week’s Impact Wrestling. Impact announced the following matches on tonight’s show for next week’s episode, which airs Thursday on AXS TV:

* Bullet Club (Ace Austin & Chris Bey) vs. KUSHIDA & Kevin Knight
* Gisele Shaw vs. Savannah Evans

