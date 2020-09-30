wrestling / News

Two Matches Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

September 29, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling 92920

Impact has an updated lineup for Impact Wrestling following tonight’s episode. You can see the lineup below for the show, which takes airs next Tuesday on AXS TV and Twitch:

– Motor City Machine Guns vs. Ace Austin & Madman Fulton
– Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz vs. Rosemary & Taya Valkyrie

