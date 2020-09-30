wrestling / News
Two Matches Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling
September 29, 2020 | Posted by
Impact has an updated lineup for Impact Wrestling following tonight’s episode. You can see the lineup below for the show, which takes airs next Tuesday on AXS TV and Twitch:
– Motor City Machine Guns vs. Ace Austin & Madman Fulton
– Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz vs. Rosemary & Taya Valkyrie
