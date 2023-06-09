wrestling / News

Two Matches Set For Next Week’s ROH TV

June 8, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
ROH has announced two championship matches for next week’s episode of ROH TV. It was announced on Thursday’s show that the following matches will take place on next week’s show, which airs Thursday on WatchROH:

* ROH Television Championship: Samoa Joe vs. Matt Sydal
* ROH 6-Man Tag Team Championship: The Embassy vs. Action Andretti, Darius Martin & AR Fox

