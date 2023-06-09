wrestling / News
Two Matches Set For Next Week’s ROH TV
ROH has announced two championship matches for next week’s episode of ROH TV. It was announced on Thursday’s show that the following matches will take place on next week’s show, which airs Thursday on WatchROH:
* ROH Television Championship: Samoa Joe vs. Matt Sydal
* ROH 6-Man Tag Team Championship: The Embassy vs. Action Andretti, Darius Martin & AR Fox
.@MattSydal makes it clear – he wants a shot at @SamoaJoe’s #ROH World TV title!
Watch #ROH #HonorClubTV on https://t.co/c45XmmDylN pic.twitter.com/Ned74BdPtk
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) June 8, 2023
.@StokelyHathaway already making moves & has (kinda) booked @briancagegmsi, @ToaLiona & @thekaun defend their #ROH World six-man tag team titles against @ARealFoxx, @ActionAndretti & @DariusMartin612 NEXT WEEK!
Watch #ROH #HonorClubTV on https://t.co/c45XmmDylN pic.twitter.com/zSVpHaTXle
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) June 9, 2023
