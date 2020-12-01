wrestling / News
Two Matches Set For Next Week’s ROH TV
November 30, 2020
Ring of Honor has set two matches, including Mike Bennett in-ring return, for next week’s episode of ROH TV. The company announced on this week’s episode that Bennett will work his first ROH match since 2015, battling Vincent.
In addition, John Walters will return to ROH for the first time since 2006, facing Tracy Williams in a Pure Rules match.
You can see Steve Cook’s full review of this week’s episode at the above link.
