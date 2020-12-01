Two Matches Set For Next Week’s ROH TV

Ring of Honor has set two matches, including Mike Bennett in-ring return, for next week’s episode of ROH TV. The company announced on this week’s episode that Bennett will work his first ROH match since 2015, battling Vincent.

In addition, John Walters will return to ROH for the first time since 2006, facing Tracy Williams in a Pure Rules match.

