wrestling / News

Two Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT UK

September 2, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT UK

WWE has announced two new bouts for next week’s episode of NXT UK. In addition to the previously-announced replay of WALTER vs. Ilja Dragunov from NXT Takeover 36, the following bouts are set:

* NXT UK Heritage Cup Tournament Opening Round: Wolfgang vs. Sam Gradwell
* SYMBIOSIS vs. Saxon Huxley, Oliver Carter, and Ashton Smith

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NXT UK, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading