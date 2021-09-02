wrestling / News
Two Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT UK
WWE has announced two new bouts for next week’s episode of NXT UK. In addition to the previously-announced replay of WALTER vs. Ilja Dragunov from NXT Takeover 36, the following bouts are set:
* NXT UK Heritage Cup Tournament Opening Round: Wolfgang vs. Sam Gradwell
* SYMBIOSIS vs. Saxon Huxley, Oliver Carter, and Ashton Smith
Bitter rivals @sam_gradwell & @WolfgangYoung are ready to clash in the #NXTUK Heritage Cup #1 Contender Tournament Opening Round Match! pic.twitter.com/WrnBE6MKmd
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) September 2, 2021
NEXT WEEK on #NXTUK
SYMBIOSIS vs. @SaxonHuxleyUK, @AshtonSmith_WWE & @olivercarterGH! pic.twitter.com/w3dw2ktgel
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) September 2, 2021
