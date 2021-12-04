wrestling / News
Two Matches, Xia Li Debut Set For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown
December 3, 2021 | Posted by
WWE has two matches and a debut announced for next week’s episode of Smackdown. The company announced the following matches on this week’s show for next Friday’s episode on FOX:
* Naomi vs. Sonya Deville
* Jeff Hardy vs. Baron Corbin
* Xia Li makes Smackdown debut
Next Friday on #SmackDown!
👊 @NaomiWWE finally gets her hands on @SonyaDevilleWWE
🔵 @JEFFHARDYBRAND vs. Happy @BaronCorbinWWE pic.twitter.com/EzJFvn9J0a
— WWE (@WWE) December 4, 2021
Defender. Destroyer. Protector.@XiaWWE comes to #SmackDown NEXT FRIDAY. pic.twitter.com/cohcdC6d9J
— WWE (@WWE) December 4, 2021
More Trending Stories
- More Details On The Young Bucks’ Deal With AEW, Which Wrestlers Have Similar Deals
- Jim Ross On The Briscoe Brothers Potentially Joining AEW, Importance Of Jay Lethal Signing
- Eric Bischoff On What He Regrets About Latest WWE Run, WWE Production Meetings Being ‘Waste Of Time’
- King Woods Asked For Time Off From WWE to Attend Golden Girls Convention