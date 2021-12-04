wrestling / News

Two Matches, Xia Li Debut Set For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown

December 3, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown 12-10-21

WWE has two matches and a debut announced for next week’s episode of Smackdown. The company announced the following matches on this week’s show for next Friday’s episode on FOX:

* Naomi vs. Sonya Deville
* Jeff Hardy vs. Baron Corbin
* Xia Li makes Smackdown debut

