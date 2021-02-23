wrestling / News

Two Matches Set For Raw

February 22, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw Logo 2019

WWE has announced a couple of matches for tonight’s episode of Raw. The company announced the following matches on Monday night in an email to fans shortly before the show:

* Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler vs. Charlotte Flair and Asuka
* Riddle vs. John Morrison

No word yet on whether either match is a title match. They join the previously-announced segment with Miz that will open the show.

