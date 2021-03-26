Two Matches Set For This Week’s 205 Live

WWE has announced two matches for this week’s episode of 205 Live on the WWE Network and Peacock, including a tag team match. In that match, the Bollywood Boyz will take on Ariya Daivari and Tony Nese. Meanwhile, August Grey will battle Ashante ‘Thee’ Adonis.

In a must-see edition of 205 Live, August Grey and Ashante “Thee” Adonis are set for a highly anticipated singles bout, while The Bollywood Boyz will slug it out with Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari.

For all the flash and pizazz that Grey and Adonis bring to the purple brand, Friday night will mark the first time that they cross paths in a singles bout.

After scuffling in his early days on 205 Live, Adonis recently caught fire and enters tonight’s bout on a three-match winning streak, including a victory against Daivari. Meanwhile, Grey scored an impressive win of his own in his last appearance on the purple brand, outlasting Daivari in a slugfest.

Nese and Daivari, the self-proclaimed 205 Live OGs, were left reeling last week after being defeated by Jake Atlas and Adonis, respectively.

Now, they’ll look to get back on track in what should be a thrilling tag bout against their former allies, The Bollywood Boyz, who recently forged something of a flimsy alliance with Ever-Rise.

Don’t miss an incredible edition of 205 Live, streaming tonight at 10/9 C on Peacock and WWE Network!