Two Matches Set For This Week’s Impact Wrestling

July 28, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling 8-2-19

– Impact Wrestling has announced two matches for this Friday’s episode of the show. As you can see in the below tweet, Tessa Blanchard will take on Sawyer Fulton on the show while The North will defend the Impact World Tag Team Championships against The Rascalz.

Impact airs Friday night at 10 PM ET/PT on Pursuit and Twitch.

