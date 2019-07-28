wrestling / News
Two Matches Set For This Week’s Impact Wrestling
July 28, 2019 | Posted by
– Impact Wrestling has announced two matches for this Friday’s episode of the show. As you can see in the below tweet, Tessa Blanchard will take on Sawyer Fulton on the show while The North will defend the Impact World Tag Team Championships against The Rascalz.
Impact airs Friday night at 10 PM ET/PT on Pursuit and Twitch.
THIS FRIDAY at 10p.m. ET on @PursuitChannel & @Twitch: @Tess_Blanchard vs @FultonWorld! @OfficialEGO & @Walking_Weapon vs @DezmondXavier & @TheTreyMiguel for the Tag Team Championships!
PLUS MORE on #IMPACT! pic.twitter.com/C0BZwcWBsC
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 28, 2019
