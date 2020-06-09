Two Matches Set For This Week’s WWE NXT

WWE has announced two matches for this week’s episode of NXT following the events of NXT Takeover: In Your House. The company announced on Monday that Adam Cole will face Dexter Lumis in a non-title match, while Finn Balor will face Cameron Grimes. The previews for the matches read as follows:

NXT Champion Adam Cole takes on Dexter Lumis in non-title match

Adam Cole is still NXT Champion, but any celebration he had planned will again be on hold as he’ll face the bizarre Dexter Lumis in a non-title match this Wednesday on USA Network.

While Cole fended off Velveteen Dream in a wild Backlot Brawl for the NXT Title at NXT TakeOver: In Your House, Lumis made his presence felt as well. Demonstrating a strange obsession with The Undisputed ERA in recent weeks, Lumis made his art a reality when he showed up to Cole’s Backlot Brawl with Velveteen Dream, packing Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish into the trunk of a car and driving off into the night.

Just what kind of condition will The Panama City Playboy be in after another successful but brutal title defense? And will his Undisputed ERA allies be in any condition to have his back — that is, if they’ll even be around at all?

Finn Bálor seeks retribution for last month’s loss to Cameron Grimes

Finn Bálor achieved retribution against Damian Priest. Can he do the same against Cameron Grimes?

The Prince will look to respond to his only loss this year when he faces Grimes on NXT this week.

Fresh off his 11th NXT TakeOver victory this past Sunday over Priest, Bálor turns his attention to the man who beat him last month with The Archer of Infamy’s help. Priest’s brutal nightstick strike to Bálor left him a sitting duck for Grimes’ Cave-In and the ensuing pinfall.

Despite the less-than-honorable way in which it came, it’s a still a victory for Grimes in the record books. And the Technical Savage hasn’t stopped gloating about it since.

Makes me happy to see @FinnBalor back to winning again. You know since his last loss against ME! CAMERON GRIMES! @WWENXT — Cameron Grimes (@CGrimesWWE) June 7, 2020

As unstoppable as Bálor has been since returning to NXT, Grimes has enjoyed a hot streak of his own. With Priest out of his way, will The Prince right last month’s injustice, or will lightning strike twice for The Technical Savage?