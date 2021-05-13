Two Matches Set For Tomorrow Night’s WWE 205 Live

WWE has announced two matches for tomorrow night’s episode of 205 Live on Peacock and the WWE Network. Asher Hale will take on Ariya Daivari while Ari Sterling will face Tony Nese.

205 Live is set to play host to a pair of intriguing “old guard vs. new guard” matchups this week, as Asher Hale is primed to throw down with Ariya Daivari, while Ari Sterling will tangle with Tony Nese.

In a potentially volatile clash, Hale will debut on the purple brand against the self-proclaimed “205 Live OG.”

If his past actions are any indication, Daivari Dinero is certain to hold the newcomer in contempt, as he and Nese have joined forces over the last several months with the main purpose of making life as difficult as possible for rookies.

Hale has been competing on the independent scene for several years, but he’s ready to take on the best Cruiserweights in the world and is looking to call 205 Live his new home.

Speaking of newcomers, Sterling dazzled the WWE Universe during his debut match against Samir Singh last week, blitzing the former 24/7 Champion with a dizzying arsenal and taking to the skies on several occasions to earn the win.

Sterling has every intention of going 2-0 on the purple brand, but to accomplish his goal, he’ll have to knock off a decorated veteran and former Cruiserweight Champion in Nese, who dislikes rookies every bit as much as his partner does.

Don’t miss an amazing edition of 205 Live, streaming Friday at 10/9 C on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else!