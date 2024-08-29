wrestling / News
Two Matches Set For Tomorrow’s WWE NXT Level Up
August 29, 2024 | Posted by
WWE has announced two matches for tomorrow night’s episode of NXT Level Up, which streams on Peacock after Smackdown. The lineup includes:
* Cutler James vs. Wolfgang
* Hank Walker & Tank Ledger vs. Uriah Connors & Kale Dixon
