Two Matches Set For Tonight’s 205 Live

WWE has announced two matches for tonight’s episode of 205 Live. The company announced on Friday that Isaiah “Swerve” Scott will face Ariya Daivari and Mansoor will battle Ashante “Thee” Adonis.

The announcement reads:

205 Live to feature a pair of exciting singles clashes

On tonight’s can’t-miss edition of The Most Exciting Hour on Television, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott will collide with Ariya Daivari, while Mansoor is set to tangle with Ashante “Thee” Adonis.

Scott, who was defeated in controversial fashion by NXT Cruiserweight Championship Santos Escobar on the black-and-gold brand a few weeks ago, remains laser-focused on toppling the arrogant titleholder and taking the biggest prize on the purple brand. “Swerve” remains the only Superstar to pin “The Leader of Leaders” since Escobar’s arrival to WWE, and he has accomplished the feat twice.

A win against Daivari tonight would go a long way in strengthening Scott’s case for another title fight against Escobar, but Daivari Dinero also enters tonight on a hot streak, having defeated three men in the first-ever Daivari Division $10,000 Challenge last week and also picking up recent victories against Adonis and Jake Atlas.

Mansoor is undefeated since returning to 205 Live in July, having most recently defeated Colby Corino. Mansoor also has recent wins against Adonis in singles competition.

However, that was before The Brian Kendrick began imparting his veteran wisdom on the young Adonis, teaching him lessons like, “Drop the ego, and you’ll be a star.” Though Kendrick’s advice was unsolicited, will “Thee” heed the veteran’s words and break out of his slump against the red-hot Mansoor?

Don’t miss what is certain to be a thrilling edition of 205 Live, streaming on the award-winning WWE Network tonight at 10/9 C!