Two Matches Set For Tonight’s 205 Live

WWE has announced two matches for tonight’s episode of 205 Live. The company announced on Friday that Mansoor will face Jake Atlas in one bout while Curt Stallion will team with Ever-Rise against Ariya Daivari and the Bollywood Boyz in the second match.

You can read the full announcement below. 205 Live airs tonight at 10 PM ET/7 PM PT on WWE Network:

205 Live to feature a pair of thrilling matchups

The New Year’s Day edition of 205 Live will feature a pair of must-see matches, as Mansoor and Jake Atlas collide for the first time ever, while Curt Stallion joins forces with Ever-Rise for a Six-Man Tag Team Match against Ariya Daivari & The Bollywood Boyz.

Still undefeated on the purple brand and coming off last week’s hard-earned victory against Raul Mendoza of Legado del Fantasma, Mansoor gets another tough test in the form of Jake Atlas. Though he has yet to cross paths with Mansoor, Atlas has compiled an impressive hot streak of his own, having piled up recent victories over the likes of Tony Nese and Isaiah “Swerve” Scott.

Both competitors are looking to climb the 205 Live mountain and perhaps work their way into title contention, so what will happen when they meet for what seems certain to be an edge-of-your-seat thriller?

Ever-Rise and The Bollywood Boyz have been at each other’s throats ever since failing to secure a win for Tony Nese or Ariya Daivari in a Fatal 5-Way Match, and the tandems have battled in tornado tags, traditional tags and singles matches over the past few weeks.

Ironically, Stallion, who won the same Fatal 5-Way Match and had to brawl with Ever-Rise in the middle of the bout, will now team with Chase Parker and Matt Martel. Can Stallion trust his newfound comrades, and how will the dangerous Daivari gel with The Bollywood Boyz, especially since he and Nese rebuked Samir and Sunil when they offered further backup after the Fatal 5-Way Match?

Find out which Superstars will kick off 2021 in the win column on 205 Live, streaming tonight on the award-winning WWE Network at 10/9 C!