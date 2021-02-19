Two Matches Set For Tonight’s 205 Live

WWE has announced two matches for tonight’s episode of 205 Live, including a singles bout between August Grey and Ariya Daivari. There is also an eight-man tag team match, with Ever-Rise and the Bollywood Boyz teaming up against Ashante Thee Adonis, Curt Stallion, Jake Atlas and Mansoor.

205 Live to feature Eight-Man Tag, slugfest between Grey and Daivari

“Bolly-Rise” have been searching for the winning formula over the past couple weeks, and after the makeshift duos of Matt Martel and Sunil Singh as well as Chase Parker and Samir Singh came up short in traditional tag bouts, all four members of “Bolly-Rise” will compete in what is sure to be a thrilling Eight-Man Tag Team Match against Mansoor, Curt Stallion, Jake Atlas and Ashante “Thee” Adonis.

With all four members participating, can “Bolly-Rise” finally break through with their first win since making amends and aligning several weeks ago?

Plus, in one of the purple brand’s fastest-intensifying rivalries, August Grey and Ariya Daivari will throw down in a brawl that won’t be for the faint of heart.

Two weeks ago, Daivari and Tony Nese jump-started the ill will with a brutal, unprovoked assault on Grey and Atlas, though Grey and Atlas got some payback last week when Grey neutralized Daivari and allowed Atlas to pick up a singles win against Nese. Grey also rubbed salt in the wound by stealing Daivari’s gold chains, and last week’s 205 Live concluded with Grey standing atop the stage and wearing them around his neck.

What will happen when Grey and Daivari finally slug it out in the ring?

Don’t miss what is certain to be a thrilling edition of 205 Live, streaming on the award-winning WWE Network tonight at 10/9 C!