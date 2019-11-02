Two Matches Set For Tonight’s 205 Live

– WWE has announced two matches for tonight’s episode of 205 Live following Smackdown. The company announced that Lio Rush will face Raul Mendoza in a non-title match, while Ariya Daivari will get a rematch against Isaiah “Swerve” Scott:

Daivari wasn’t ready last week

Last week on WWE 205 Live, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott competed in his first match as an official member of the WWE 205 Live roster against longtime Cruiserweight division grappler Ariya Daivari. After The Persian Lion issued the challenge on Twitter, Scott was quick to respond, looking to make a splash.

“Swerve” did just that and picked up an impressive victory against Daivari Dinero using a combination of resilience and uncanny speed. However, Daivari is laying claim that he was not ready for Scott and has demanded a rematch. “Swerve” is happy to oblige, so long as there are no more excuses if Daivari loses again.

Mendoza doesn’t need Rush’s help

Amid the verbal sparring between Tony Nese and NXT Cruiserweight Champion Lio Rush last week during The Premier Athlete’s match with Raul Mendoza, the NXT Superstar capitalized on a distraction and scored the win against Nese. However, Mendoza isn’t satisfied with his victory and wants to prove to The Man of the Hour that he can win matches on his own. Additionally, Mendoza hopes to use the opportunity to make his own case for a potential title opportunity.

