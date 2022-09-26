wrestling / News
Two Matches Set For Tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation
September 26, 2022 | Posted by
All Elite Wrestling has announced two matches for tonight’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, which streams on Youtube at 7 PM ET. They include:
* Kip Sabian & Penelope Ford vs. Shawn Dean & Skye Blue
* Ortiz vs. Serpentico
.@thePenelopeFord and @TheKipSabian will face the team of @ShawnDean773 and @Skyebyee TONIGHT on #AEWDarkElevation!
▶️ https://t.co/lBSV4rTE11 at 7/6c! pic.twitter.com/rY9TVVy0Nr
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 26, 2022
TONIGHT on #AEWDarkElevation, #ChaosProject's @KingSerpentico takes on @Ortiz_Powerful!
▶️ https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB at 7/6c! pic.twitter.com/GNi5FAPkcz
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 26, 2022
