Two Matches Set For Tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation

September 26, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dark: Elevation

All Elite Wrestling has announced two matches for tonight’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, which streams on Youtube at 7 PM ET. They include:

* Kip Sabian & Penelope Ford vs. Shawn Dean & Skye Blue
* Ortiz vs. Serpentico

