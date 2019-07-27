wrestling / News

Two Matches Set For Tuesday’s Episode of Smackdown Including Finn Balor vs. Dolph Ziggler

July 27, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Finn Balor Dolph Ziggler Smackdown

It was reported earlier today that Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler would bring back the King’s Court for a special segment with Trish Stratus this Tuesday on Smackdown Live. In addition to that, WWE has announced two matches for the episode. Finn Balor will take on Dolph Ziggler and the team of Big E and Xavier Woods will face Drew McIntyre and Elias in a non-title match.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Smackdown, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading