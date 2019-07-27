wrestling / News
Two Matches Set For Tuesday’s Episode of Smackdown Including Finn Balor vs. Dolph Ziggler
July 27, 2019
It was reported earlier today that Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler would bring back the King’s Court for a special segment with Trish Stratus this Tuesday on Smackdown Live. In addition to that, WWE has announced two matches for the episode. Finn Balor will take on Dolph Ziggler and the team of Big E and Xavier Woods will face Drew McIntyre and Elias in a non-title match.
Also, @FinnBalor looks to teach @HEELZiggler a lesson in RESPECT! #SDLive https://t.co/iofDTQ177t
— WWE (@WWE) July 27, 2019
And finally, @shanemcmahon's allies @IAmEliasWWE & @DMcIntyreWWE look to silence #TheNewDay's @XavierWoodsPhD & @WWEBigE this Tuesday on #SDLive! https://t.co/jQ59w0rS6r
— WWE (@WWE) July 27, 2019
