Two Matches Set For Next Week’s Episode of NXT

April 22, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE has set two matches for next week’s episode of NXT, featuring Charlotte Flair vs. Mia Yim. During tonight’s episode, it was announced that Charlotte Flair will face Mia Yim while Keith Lee will defend the NXT North American Championship against Damian Priest.

NXT will air next Wednesday on USA Network.

