Two Matches Set For Next Week’s Episode of NXT
April 22, 2020 | Posted by
WWE has set two matches for next week’s episode of NXT, featuring Charlotte Flair vs. Mia Yim. During tonight’s episode, it was announced that Charlotte Flair will face Mia Yim while Keith Lee will defend the NXT North American Championship against Damian Priest.
NXT will air next Wednesday on USA Network.
NEXT WEEK on #WWENXT:
👑#TheQueen @MsCharlotteWWE battles The #HBIC @MiaYim!
👑@RealKeithLee defends the NXT #NorthAmericanTitle against @ArcherOfInfamy! pic.twitter.com/oujDLiUu0T
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 23, 2020
