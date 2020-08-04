Two Matches Set For Next Week’s Raw

WWE has announced two matches for next week’s episode of Raw, one of which has Raw Women’s Championship implications. WWE announced on tonight’s episode that Asuka will face Bayley in a non-title match next week. If asuka wins the match then she will get a title match against Sasha Banks at SummerSlam.

Also announced for next Monday was Kevin Owens vs. Randy Orton. Owens challenged Orton to a match as a result of Ric Flair trying to tell him to worry about himself instead of looking out for other people, the result of Owens trying to mediate matters between Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott.

Raw airs on next Monday on USA Network.