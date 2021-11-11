wrestling / News
Two Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT UK
November 11, 2021 | Posted by
WWE has announced two matches for next week’s episode of NXT UK. On Thursday’s episode, it was announced that A-Kid will take on Sam Gradwell while Gallus will battle Teoman and Rohan Raja.
You can check out the announcements below. NXT UK airs next Thursday on Peacock and WWE Network.
NEXT WEEK on #NXTUK
The Jordan of Trash Talk @sam_gradwell takes on former @NXTUK Heritage Cup Champion @AKidWrestler! pic.twitter.com/kNkzp0T151
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) November 11, 2021
As Vin Diesel says, FAMILY FIRST.@TeomanWWE & @RohanRajaWWE vs. GALLUS next week on #NXTUK! pic.twitter.com/mdZaNAhz20
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) November 11, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Tony Khan on AEW Rampage Surpassing WWE SmackDown in H2H Ratings, Winning Wednesday Night Wars
- CM Punk, Cody Rhodes and More Greet Fans After AEW Dynamite (Video)
- Eric Bischoff On His Advice To Released WWE Talent, Importance Of Wrestlers Improving Their Mic Skills
- Bryan Danielson Weighs In On WWE’s Releases, Thinks Talent Should Be Able to Give 90 Days Notice