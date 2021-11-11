wrestling / News

Two Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT UK

November 11, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT UK

WWE has announced two matches for next week’s episode of NXT UK. On Thursday’s episode, it was announced that A-Kid will take on Sam Gradwell while Gallus will battle Teoman and Rohan Raja.

You can check out the announcements below. NXT UK airs next Thursday on Peacock and WWE Network.

