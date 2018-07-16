Two Matches Set For Next Week’s Raw

– WWE has announced two big matches set for next week’s episode of Raw. The company has announced that, following tonight’s episode, Roman Reigns vs. Bobby Lashley will take place to determine Brock Lesnar’s challenger at SummerSlam. Also set for the show is a Raw Tag Team Championship rematch, with Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy taking on the B-Tea.

Next week’s episode of Raw airs from Cincinnati, Ohio on USA Network.