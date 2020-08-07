Two Matches Set For This Week’s 205 Live

WWE has announced two matches for tonight’s episode of 205 Live. The company announced on Friday thatr Tony Nese will face Danny Burch while Ever-Rise will face an as-yet-unnamed tag team:

Burch to collide with Nese, Ever-Rise seek an important win on the purple brand

The Most Exciting Hour of Television will once again be must-see TV this week, as Tony Nese throws down with Danny Burch, while Ever-Rise look to get back on the winning track.

Chase Parker and Matt Martel are mired in a bit of a slump, and they suffered another tough loss when they recently collided with returning NXT Tag Team Champions Fabian Aichner & Marcel Barthel of Imperium on the black-and-gold brand. Despite not getting the results in recent weeks, Ever-Rise have flashed quite the mean streak, often attacking their opponents after the bell or dishing out 2-on-1 beatdowns.

Can Ever-Rise use their newfound aggression to pick up a much-needed win when they return to tag team action on the purple brand?

Plus, Tony Nese will square off with Danny Burch of The Brit-Am Brawlers in what is sure to be a hard-hitting singles bout.

It has been an interesting couple of weeks for The Premier Athlete. He and Isaiah “Swerve” Scott were at each other’s throats during and after the eight-Superstar NXT Cruiserweight Championship Tournament, but Nese has seemingly extended the olive branch to “Swerve,” watching his back and twice pairing up with him in tag team competition. After winning their first match as a tandem, however, Nese and Scott were defeated by Joaquin Wilde & Raul Mendoza of Legado del Fantasma last week, and The Premier Athlete took the pinfall.

Burch, meanwhile, was on the receiving end of a Karrion Kross beatdown on Wednesday’s NXT, but The Brit-Am Brawlers simply don’t say “no” to a fight. Despite absorbing tremendous punishment from Kross just two days ago, will Burch be up to the task of tangling with the former Cruiserweight Champion?

Find out on 205 Live, streaming exclusively on the award-winning WWE Network tonight at 10/9 C!