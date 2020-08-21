Two Matches Set For Tonight’s 205 Live, ThunderDome Not Mentioned

WWE has set two matches for tonight’s 205 Live, though whether it will take place in ThunderDome isn’t yet clear. WWE announced on Friday that Drake Maverick vs. Tehuti Miles and Jake Atlas vs. Tony Nese will take place on the “must-see edition” of the show.

There was no mention of the ThunderDome in the announcement, which is striking considering how hard they’ve been promoting the concept. It is not known if the show was previously taped at the Performance Center or if it will air live or taped from earlier in the night at the Amway Center where the new set-up is located. The announcement reads: